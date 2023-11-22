The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Francisco Dons (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -13.5 148.5

Mastodons Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne's games this year have had a 157.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Mastodons have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +725 moneyline set for this game.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 0 0% 82.4 176 60.8 124.8 144.5 Purdue Fort Wayne 2 66.7% 93.6 176 64.0 124.8 146.8

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons' 93.6 points per game are 32.8 more points than the 60.8 the Dons allow.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 3-0-0 1-0 0-3-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0-0 0-0 2-1-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits

San Francisco Purdue Fort Wayne 2-0 Home Record 2-0 0-1 Away Record 1-0 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 Away ATS Record 1-0-0 106.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 108.0 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-0-0

