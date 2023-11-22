The San Francisco Dons (2-0) will meet the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 73.9 124th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.3 144th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 7th 10.3 3pt Made 9.6 14th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.1 169th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

