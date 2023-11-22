The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the San Francisco Dons (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Francisco vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-14.5) 148.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-14.5) 148.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this season.

San Francisco has compiled a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, none of the Dons games have gone over the point total.

