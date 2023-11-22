The San Francisco Dons (3-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons' 50.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Mastodons are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 151st.

The Mastodons' 93.6 points per game are 32.8 more points than the 60.8 the Dons allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (71.2) last season.

The Mastodons conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.0%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule