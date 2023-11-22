How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (3-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Illinois State vs Wright State (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Northern Kentucky (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
- East Tennessee State vs Cleveland State (7:00 PM ET | November 22)
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons' 50.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 151st.
- The Mastodons' 93.6 points per game are 32.8 more points than the 60.8 the Dons allow.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue Fort Wayne scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (71.2) last season.
- The Mastodons conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.0%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 86-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 77-67
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota
|W 93-81
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
