The San Francisco Dons (3-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons' 50.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.9 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 151st.
  • The Mastodons' 93.6 points per game are 32.8 more points than the 60.8 the Dons allow.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue Fort Wayne scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (71.2) last season.
  • The Mastodons conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (72.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more trifectas away (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.0%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 86-64 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/17/2023 Northern Arizona W 77-67 Desert Diamond Arena
11/18/2023 South Dakota W 93-81 Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Wittenberg - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Green Bay - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

