Coming off a win last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the Calgary Flames (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the Predators-Flames game on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Flames Predators 4-2 CGY

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Predators' 52 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 17 9 12 21 19 11 60% Ryan O'Reilly 17 8 8 16 6 19 54.7% Gustav Nyquist 17 2 10 12 13 2 50% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 17 3 8 11 11 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have given up 60 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 24th in the league.

With 52 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Flames are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players