For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.