OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an OVC team in play. Among those contests is the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Morehead State Eagles.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ohio Bobcats at Morehead State Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Missouri State Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
