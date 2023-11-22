The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -11.5 133.5

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame and its opponents went over 133.5 combined points in 19 of 30 games last season.

Notre Dame games had an average of 141.7 points last season, 8.2 more than the over/under for this game.

Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Notre Dame won 60% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (9-6).

The Fighting Irish won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter.

Notre Dame has an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 19 63.3% 69.6 139.3 72.1 138.4 141.5 Maryland-Eastern Shore 13 50% 69.7 139.3 66.3 138.4 137.5

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Irish recorded 69.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 66.3 the Hawks gave up.

Notre Dame had a 6-9 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.3 points.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 1-4 15-15-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11-0 4-3 11-15-0

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Maryland-Eastern Shore 11-8 Home Record 10-3 0-10 Away Record 7-9 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

