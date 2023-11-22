The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.7 221st
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 66.3 67th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 29.7 294th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
281st 11.8 Assists 13.5 143rd
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 14.1 338th

