Wednesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-13.7)

Notre Dame (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Notre Dame Performance Insights

Notre Dame scored 69.6 points per game and gave up 72.1 last season, making them 224th in college basketball offensively and 240th defensively.

Last year, the Fighting Irish were 322nd in the country in rebounds (28.8 per game) and 307th in rebounds conceded (33.3).

With 11.8 assists per game last season, Notre Dame was 281st in the nation.

The Fighting Irish made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 35.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 42nd and 85th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Notre Dame was 177th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 223rd in defensive 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Last season, Notre Dame attempted 43% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.8% of Notre Dame's baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

