The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Irish had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Hawks' opponents knocked down.

Notre Dame went 9-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 294th.

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 69.6 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 66.3 the Hawks allowed.

When Notre Dame totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 9-7.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.5.

In home games, Notre Dame averaged 0.6 more threes per game (9.2) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule