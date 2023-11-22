The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 157-152 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Turner produced 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Turner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Over 7.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last year made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds per contest last year, 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the league.

The Raptors allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 29 16 7 3 0 1 0 1/2/2023 31 18 10 1 0 2 0 11/12/2022 27 19 10 0 2 2 0

