Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lake County, Indiana today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bosco Institute at De La Salle Institute
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.