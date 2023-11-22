Indiana State vs. Pepperdine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Pepperdine Waves (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 157.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Henderson, Nevada
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana State
|-3.5
|157.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana State Betting Records & Stats
- In five games last season, Indiana State and its opponents went over 157.5 total points.
- Indiana State's contests last season had an average of 148.9 points, 8.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Indiana State put together a 22-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Indiana State put together a 19-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76% of those games).
- The Sycamores went 17-5 last year (winning 77.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, Indiana State's implied win probability is 62.3%.
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana State
|5
|16.1%
|79.3
|157.2
|69.6
|150.9
|146.2
|Pepperdine
|13
|50%
|77.9
|157.2
|81.3
|150.9
|155.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores averaged were just 2.0 fewer points than the Waves allowed (81.3).
- Indiana State had an 8-2 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 81.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-7
|15-16-0
|Pepperdine
|10-16-0
|5-6
|17-9-0
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana State
|Pepperdine
|11-4
|Home Record
|8-8
|7-6
|Away Record
|0-12
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.4
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.