Indiana State vs. Pepperdine November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) will play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|38th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|358th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
