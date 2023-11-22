The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) will play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 38th 77.9 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 358th 81.3 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 9.4 20th 40th 15.2 Assists 15.8 21st 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

