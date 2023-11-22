The Pepperdine Waves (3-3) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. Pepperdine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Pepperdine Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-5.5) 157.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-5.5) 157.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana State went 22-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Sycamores games went over the point total.

Pepperdine put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 17 of the Waves' games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.