The Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.

In games Indiana State shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.

The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves ranked 90th.

Last year, the Sycamores put up 79.3 points per game, only two fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.

When Indiana State put up more than 81.3 points last season, it went 9-3.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 70.8.

When playing at home, Indiana State averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in away games (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in away games (34.3%).

