How to Watch Indiana State vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) play the Pepperdine Waves (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Illinois State vs Wright State (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Southern Illinois vs New Mexico State (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
- In games Indiana State shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.
- The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves ranked 90th.
- Last year, the Sycamores put up 79.3 points per game, only two fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.
- When Indiana State put up more than 81.3 points last season, it went 9-3.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 70.8.
- When playing at home, Indiana State averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in away games (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in away games (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|W 96-57
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|W 103-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Hulman Center
