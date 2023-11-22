We have high school basketball action in Howard County, Indiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Howard County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern High School - Greentown at Frankton High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
  • Location: Frankton, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.