Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Grant County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mississinewa High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Marion, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
