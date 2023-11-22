Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Filip Forsberg vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:15 on the ice per game.

In six of 17 games this year, Forsberg has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Forsberg has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in nine of 17 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsberg has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 3 21 Points 2 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

