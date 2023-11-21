The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.
  • In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.1% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.
  • The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks ranked 251st.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons recorded were only 3.5 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).
  • Valparaiso had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • The Beacons ceded 69.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.8).
  • Valparaiso drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 29.6% three-point percentage).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 IUPUI L 66-56 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 Green Bay W 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/17/2023 @ Illinois L 87-64 State Farm Center
11/21/2023 Western Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Southern - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/29/2023 Drake - Athletics-Recreation Center

