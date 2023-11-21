The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons shot 43.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Leathernecks allowed to opponents.

In games Valparaiso shot better than 46.1% from the field, it went 9-5 overall.

The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks ranked 251st.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons recorded were only 3.5 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).

Valparaiso had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso averaged 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Beacons ceded 69.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.8).

Valparaiso drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 29.6% three-point percentage).

