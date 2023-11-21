The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) at Athletics-Recreation Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -2.5 137.5

Valparaiso Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso's games last season went over this contest's total of 137.5 points 19 times.

Valparaiso's contests last season had an average of 142.5 points, 5.0 more than this game's over/under.

Valparaiso compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

Valparaiso was the moneyline favorite eight total times last season. It went 6-2 in those games.

The Beacons had a 5-1 record last year (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Valparaiso has an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 19 65.5% 68.9 141.9 73.6 146 139.5 Western Illinois 20 76.9% 73.0 141.9 72.4 146 147.1

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Beacons scored were only 3.5 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).

Valparaiso had an 8-2 record against the spread and an 8-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 4-2 17-12-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 8-6 13-13-0

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso Western Illinois 8-7 Home Record 10-4 2-12 Away Record 5-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

