The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) will play the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trenton Massner: 19 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 73 144th
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
233rd 31 Rebounds 30.6 251st
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7 219th
136th 13.6 Assists 13.7 128th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

