The Southern Miss Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Beacons scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Eagles allowed (61.4).

Valparaiso went 2-4 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Eagles put up 6.8 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Beacons gave up (71.4).

Southern Miss went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Valparaiso Schedule