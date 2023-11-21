Purdue vs. Tennessee November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) will face the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Purdue vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|57.9
|3rd
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|35.4
|23rd
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
