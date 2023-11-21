Tuesday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 21) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-65 victory for Purdue.

Based on our computer prediction, Purdue is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Tennessee. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 134.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -165, Tennessee +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

Purdue was 152nd in the nation in points scored (72.7 per game) and 21st-best in points conceded (62.7) last season.

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the country in rebounds (36.2 per game) last season. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

Last season Purdue was ranked 29th in college basketball in assists with 15.5 per game.

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from downtown last season, the Boilermakers were 237th and 283rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Purdue was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Last year, the Boilermakers took 61.6% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73% of the Boilermakers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.