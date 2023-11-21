Tuesday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Purdue vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-9.6)

Purdue (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Purdue Performance Insights

On offense, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked team in the country (72.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 21st-best (62.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

At 15.5 assists per game last year, Purdue was 29th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last season.

Purdue gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 73rd and 52nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Purdue took 61.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.4% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73% of Purdue's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27% were 3-pointers.

