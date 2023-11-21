The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Boilermakers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 30 times last season.

Tennessee went 17-17-0 ATS last year.

A total of 14 of the Volunteers' games last year hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 With odds of +2000, Tennessee has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.