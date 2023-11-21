How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Purdue shot higher than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
- The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
- When Purdue put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
- In home games, Purdue sunk 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
