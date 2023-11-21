The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Volunteers' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Purdue shot higher than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
  • The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 14.8 more points per game (72.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
  • When Purdue put up more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue posted 76.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
  • In home games, Purdue sunk 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than when playing on the road (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.