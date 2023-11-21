The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.

In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.

The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.

Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Volunteers ranked 11th.

The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.

Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule