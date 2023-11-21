How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.
- In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
- The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers recorded 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
- Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Volunteers ranked 11th.
- The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
- Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
- The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
- Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.