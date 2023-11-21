The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.

Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Tennessee went 22-5 last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.

At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 63.7.

At home, Tennessee sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule