How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
- Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- Tennessee went 22-5 last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
- When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 63.7.
- At home, Tennessee sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
