The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
  • Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
  • Purdue had a 26-4 record last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
  • Tennessee went 22-5 last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue scored 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
  • When playing at home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
  • At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 63.7.
  • At home, Tennessee sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

