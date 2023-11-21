How to Watch Purdue vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- Purdue had a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 37.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 23rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers scored 72.7 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Purdue scored more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Tennessee put together a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Volunteers ranked 11th.
- The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- Tennessee had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
- The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).
- When playing at home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in road games (6.0). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32.0%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (67.1) last season.
- At home, the Volunteers conceded 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (63.7).
- At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.0%) than on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.