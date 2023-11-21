The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers allowed (57.9).

When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers put up 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (62.7).

Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.

At home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).

In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.

The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.

At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule