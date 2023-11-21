The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • Purdue went 25-3 when it shot better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers allowed (57.9).
  • When Purdue totaled more than 57.9 points last season, it went 26-4.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Tennessee compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers put up 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (62.7).
  • Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • At home, the Boilermakers ceded 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in away games (64.3).
  • In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32%).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.1.
  • The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.
  • At home, Tennessee knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

