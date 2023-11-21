The Indiana Pacers (4-3), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (4-3). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Aaron Nesmith is putting up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 52.0% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is putting up 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 7.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 65.8% from the floor and 40.0% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.

Pacers vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Pacers 122.0 Points Avg. 124.9 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 47.2% Field Goal % 49.6% 34.2% Three Point % 39.2%

