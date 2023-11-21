Tuesday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-5) facing off at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 100-47 victory for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Fighting Irish took care of business in their last game 79-68 against Illinois on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 100, Chicago State 47

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game last season (posting 73.9 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and allowing 58.9 per outing, 48th in college basketball) and had a +494 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Notre Dame averaged fewer points per contest (70.1) than its season average (73.9).

The Fighting Irish averaged 77.8 points per game last year in home games, which was nine more points than they averaged in road games (68.8).

Notre Dame gave up 56.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 57.9 when playing on the road.

