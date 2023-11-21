Myles Turner's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Turner, in his most recent showing, had 10 points and three blocks in a 128-116 loss to the Magic.

If you'd like to place a wager on Turner's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-102)

Over 17.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest last season, 19th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hawks gave up 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 25 18 6 1 0 1 0

