Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Knox County, Indiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Knox County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rivet High School at Mt Vernon High School - Mt. Vernon
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mt. Vernon, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
