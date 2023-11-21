The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) hit the court against the Rice Owls (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Indiana State vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -5.5 158.5

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

Of Indiana State's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 158.5 points five times.

The average amount of points in Indiana State's contests last season was 148.9, which is 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Indiana State covered 22 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Indiana State finished with a 19-6 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76% of those games).

The Sycamores had a 17-3 record last year (winning 85% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Indiana State has a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Indiana State vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 5 16.1% 79.3 156.2 69.6 146.2 146.2 Rice 14 48.3% 76.9 156.2 76.6 146.2 147.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores averaged were only 2.7 more points than the Owls gave up (76.6).

When Indiana State scored more than 76.6 points last season, it went 14-3 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Indiana State vs. Rice Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-5 15-16-0 Rice 13-16-0 4-6 19-10-0

Indiana State vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Rice 11-4 Home Record 11-7 7-6 Away Record 6-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

