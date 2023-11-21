Tuesday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) and the Rice Owls (1-2) at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 83-78 based on our computer prediction, with Indiana State coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana State vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Indiana State vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Rice 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-5.1)

Indiana State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Performance Insights

Offensively, Indiana State was the 23rd-best team in the country (79.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 159th (69.6 points conceded per game).

The Sycamores grabbed 31.5 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last season, ranking 192nd and 116th, respectively, in the nation.

With 15.8 assists per game, Indiana State was 21st-best in the nation last season.

Beyond the arc, the Sycamores were 20th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.4) last season. They were 98th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.

Last year, Indiana State was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 73rd in defensive 3-point percentage (32.0%).

Last year, the Sycamores took 46% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 54% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.7% of the Sycamores' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.3% were 2-pointers.

