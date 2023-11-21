How to Watch Indiana State vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) battle the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Indiana State shot better than 46.6% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Sycamores finished 192nd.
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores scored were just 2.7 more points than the Owls gave up (76.6).
- When Indiana State totaled more than 76.6 points last season, it went 16-3.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State put up 80.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 77.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Sycamores surrendered 4.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (70.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Indiana State performed better in home games last year, making 9.9 threes per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 90-60
|Hulman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|W 96-57
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
