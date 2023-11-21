Bruce Brown will take the court for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent time out, a 128-116 loss to the Magic, Brown had 11 points.

In this article we will break down Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.1 points per game last season made the Hawks the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest last season, 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per contest.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 24 8 3 5 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 7 3 3 1 0 1

