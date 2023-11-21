Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) play the Ball State Cardinals (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
