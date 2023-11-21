Tuesday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (3-1) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 70, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-4.4)

Ball State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Performance Insights

Ball State was 64th in college basketball in points scored (76.4 per game) and 227th in points allowed (71.6) last season.

Last season, the Cardinals were 117th in the nation in rebounds (32.6 per game) and 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8).

At 13.2 assists per game last season, Ball State was 163rd in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinals were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last season. They were 40th in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.

Ball State was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.3%) last season.

Last season, Ball State took 63.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.5% of Ball State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

