The Missouri Tigers (3-1) welcome in the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

Southern Indiana vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Screaming Eagles put up just 2.7 more points per game last year (65) than the Tigers gave up (62.3).
  • Southern Indiana went 10-8 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • Last year, the 64.6 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 0.8 more points than the Screaming Eagles gave up (63.8).
  • When Missouri put up more than 63.8 points last season, it went 13-4.

Southern Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Wright State W 67-63 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/12/2023 Oakland City W 86-38 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/16/2023 Northern Illinois W 66-60 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/20/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/26/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 Murray State - Screaming Eagles Arena

