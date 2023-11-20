The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Bucknell Bison (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucknell -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 combined points twice this season.

Southern Indiana's games this season have had an average of 139.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Southern Indiana has gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Southern Indiana was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Screaming Eagles have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southern Indiana has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucknell 1 20% 61.6 127 76.2 150.4 140.1 Southern Indiana 2 50% 65.4 127 74.2 150.4 144.0

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles average 10.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (76.2).

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucknell 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0 Southern Indiana 3-1-0 3-0 2-2-0

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits

Bucknell Southern Indiana 0-1 Home Record 1-1 1-3 Away Record 0-3 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-0-0 57.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-2-0

