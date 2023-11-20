Monday's game at Mizzou Arena has the Missouri Tigers (3-1) matching up with the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-62 win as our model heavily favors Missouri.

The Screaming Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-60 win against Northern Illinois on Thursday.

Southern Indiana vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Southern Indiana vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 80, Southern Indiana 62

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Screaming Eagles' +33 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 65.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (166th in college basketball).

Southern Indiana scored fewer points in conference action (62.6 per game) than overall (65.0).

In 2022-23, the Screaming Eagles averaged 8.8 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (60.7).

Southern Indiana allowed fewer points at home (59.3 per game) than away (68.1) last season.

