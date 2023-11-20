Monday's game between the Bucknell Bison (1-4) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) at Sojka Pavilion has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Bucknell coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 70, Southern Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Bucknell (-0.9)

Bucknell (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Bucknell's record against the spread this season is 2-3-0, while Southern Indiana's is 3-1-0. The Bison have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Screaming Eagles have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have a -44 scoring differential, falling short by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game, 312th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.2 per outing to rank 252nd in college basketball.

Southern Indiana averages 33.8 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Southern Indiana hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (266th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Southern Indiana has lost the turnover battle by 5.0 per game, committing 14.0 (280th in college basketball) while forcing 9.0 (341st in college basketball).

