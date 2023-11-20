The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) will visit the Bucknell Bison (1-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucknell vs. Southern Indiana matchup in this article.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucknell Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Bucknell (-2.5) 141.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucknell (-2.5) 141.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Bucknell has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Bison have hit the over twice.

