The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) travel to face the Bucknell Bison (1-4) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Southern Indiana vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 47.4% the Bison's opponents have shot this season.

The Screaming Eagles are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 325th.

The Screaming Eagles score 10.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bison allow (76.2).

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern Indiana scored 77.4 points per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (76.5).

At home, the Screaming Eagles conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.5 per game) than at home (9.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (36.1%) than at home (38.9%) as well.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule