The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O'Reilly, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 20:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In O'Reilly's 16 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 16 games this season, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has an assist in six of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

O'Reilly's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 2 15 Points 2 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

